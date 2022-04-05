The Russian news portal Proekt reported that President Vladimir Putin had been battling thyroid cancer for several years.

Independent news source, Proekt has carried out a lengthy investigation that includes a list of doctors who accompany Putin on his travels, including a surgeon specializing in thyroid cancer.

“From the beginning of Putin’s first term, the Kremlin began to hide information about the health of the then young president, even when he fell from his horse, injuring his back,” the publication reads.

Among the doctors who visited Vladimir Putin the most are the oncology surgeon Evgeniy Selivanov and two otolaryngologists, Alexei Nikolaevich and Igor Esakov, which, according to the portal, would show concern for the thyroid region.

The health of the Russian president has been the subject of speculation since the start of the confrontation with Ukraine. Pentagon intelligence reports have already reported that Putin would have bowel cancer, in information from the Italian agency Ansa, in addition to questioning his mental sanity, shaken by isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

