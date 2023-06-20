Home page politics

From: Stephen Schmid

Since the start of the Ukraine war, top Russian politicians have increasingly turned to hard alcohol. To the displeasure of President Vladimir Putin.

MOSCOW – Pressure within the Russian political system has steadily increased since the attack on Ukraine and has reached a new high since the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. A widespread mechanism within the apparatus of top politicians is said to be the increasingly excessive consumption of alcohol, which in some cases leads to complete absences from work. A development that has not gone unnoticed by President Vladimir Putin, nor has his approval.

Russian governor regularly sleeps through meetings

In the Russian state apparatus, according to research by the Russian exile investigative portal amplification a not insignificant number of high-ranking people are increasingly turning to alcohol. Including the governor of a smaller region, who is said to have missed speeches by the president before the federal assembly several times in the past, according to an informant to the platform.

These failures of the unnamed official are said to have increased so much in the recent past that a “special person who is looking for him” is employed. Once the governor is found, he is “taken to his place of work” so that he is at least physically present. According to another source, reasons for the rapidly increasing alcohol consumption can be found in “nerves over the news, the pressure from the Kremlin and the local elites”.

Medvedev probably spreads drunk conspiracy theories

Further reports on a deputy governor from the Ural region and also on Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the Putin-supporting party United Russia, confirm that drunkenness in the higher circles of state is not an isolated case.

The officer from the Urals is said to have kept in touch while drunk until the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive amplification-Journalists to whom he is said to have become “more and more open”. Medvedev, on the other hand – Russian President from 2008 to 2012 – probably writes a large part of his telegram messages, which are peppered with conspiracy myths, under the influence of alcohol. Among the statements of the still influential politician were recently also Threatening scenarios that conjured up a Third World War.

Putin concerned about ‘high level of alcohol consumption’

Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be anything but happy about the increasing alcohol consumption, which is said to have culminated in a five million ruble (approx. 54,000 euros) expensive order of vodka from EU countries from the catering company responsible for the Kremlin. Because the alcohol consumption of many civil servants is not limited to their own office, but apparently also takes place at official receptions. There is now calculated with a per capita consumption of one and a half to two bottles of alcohol.

Alcohol consumption is also increasing among the civilian population, although consumption of liquor is declining, which is probably due to the population’s declining purchasing power. Something that Putin has not gone unnoticed either, and who therefore expressed his concern in the summer of 2022 to Aleksandr Sokolov, head of the Kirov region, about the “high degree of alcoholization among the population”. (sh)