From: Momir Takac

In Crimea, explosions are piling up on railway lines. The British secret service sees the alleged acts of sabotage as a threat to Russia.

Sevastopol/Munich – While persistent reports persist that Russian troops have completely taken over the embattled city of Bakhmut, Moscow is threatening to lose influence elsewhere in the Ukraine war. According to British intelligence, Russia is increasingly losing control of Crimea.

In the past few weeks there have been repeated explosions on the annexed peninsula, which have also damaged railway lines. On May 18, another freight train derailed between Simferopol and Sevastopol. It was the third such incident, allegedly another act of sabotage by Ukraine. The route was then closed.

Ukraine War: Acts of sabotage in Crimea are said to weaken the Russian Black Sea Fleet

According to the British Ministry of Defence, which has been issuing daily information on the course of the war since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against the neighboring country, citing intelligence information, the act serves a single purpose: to prevent supplies to the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in Sevastopol.

An important railway line is closed in Crimea after a train derailed. © IMAGO/Maks Vetrov

“Russia will try to quickly repair the route, but the incident will disrupt supplies and possibly weapons, such as Kalibr cruise missiles, to the fleet,” the Defense Ministry said in London on Friday. It is the only train connection to the port of Sevastopol.

Sabotage in Crimea: Putin’s security concerns are increasing

The report goes on to say that the train derailment will increase Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s security concerns about protecting critical infrastructure in Crimea. “Any sabotage in the sensitive area will increase the Kremlin’s concern to protect other important infrastructures in Crimea.” The peninsula continues to play an “important psychological and logistical role” in Russia’s success in the Ukraine war. (mt)