From: Momir Takac

There is no doubt in Russia that Vladimir Putin will be confirmed as president. Nevertheless, the Kremlin chief is worried.

Moscow – mid-March will be Wladimir Putin elected Russian President for the third time in a row. A no-brainer, there opposition opponents were excluded in advance and there are no fair and transparent elections in the autocratic system anyway. Nevertheless, the Kremlin chief is worried.

Vladimir Putin fears low voter turnout in presidential election

Opinion polls in Russia show Putin remains popular with the public, even as support for the Ukraine war is waning. At the exit of the Russia election but there are no doubts. Like the opposition Russian internet newspaper based in Riga, Meduza, reports, given Putin's expected landslide victory, interest among the population in going to the polls is historically low.

That too Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes that there is a “widespread feeling that the election is already decided and that Russians have generally accepted that Putin has already won.” The president's team is also aware of this.

Kremlin forces government loyalists to bring other people to polling stations

However, the Kremlin leader would like a voter turnout of between 70 and 80 percent Russiato suggest “legitimacy and broad popular support,” writes ISW. The aim is to win the presidential election with the highest official margin to date. To achieve this, the election team considered Putin's measures.

Meduza According to sources close to the Kremlin, Kremlin officials plan to “pressure government-dependent constituencies such as civil servants, employees of state-owned companies and employees of pro-government private companies.” For example, members and supporters of the ruling United Russia party are supposed to encourage other people to vote.

Electronic voting is intended to monitor mobilization

We are talking about at least ten people, such as family members, friends and acquaintances, who should be brought to polling stations. Public sector employees are supposed to pick up three people, and employees of large corporations are supposed to pick up two people. Loud Meduzas Sources require government officials and business people to provide the names, phone numbers and email addresses of the people they want to get to the polls several weeks before the actual election.

Electronic voting, which has been possible in parts of the country since 2019, should also help. Meduza According to him, electronic voting “makes it much easier to monitor how well public officials are meeting their goals.” In regions where electronic voting is not yet possible, authorities apparently want to monitor mobilization efforts using QR codes. Leaked secret documents show how Putin influenced the election. (mt)