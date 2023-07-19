The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, confirmed this Wednesday (19) that the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will not attend the summit of the group of emerging economies Brics, in August, after months of controversy over the arrest warrant. international that weighs on the Russian.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit, but the country will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” the South African presidency said in a statement.

South Africa, which will host the BRICS summit between August 22 and 24 in Johannesburg, has been in the spotlight since March when it confirmed the invitation to the Russian president to participate in the meetings, despite the arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court. (ICC) against him for war crimes in Ukraine.

As a member of the ICC, South Africa is obliged to cooperate in Putin’s arrest, but the country has so far avoided revealing how it would proceed if the Russian president landed on its territory.

However, Ramaphosa refused to arrest the Russian president because it would be like a “declaration of war” against Russia, according to the Superior Court of Gauteng, which published a statement by the president on Tuesday (18).

“It would be contrary to our Constitution to risk going to war with Russia,” Ramaphosa said in response to a lawsuit brought by South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (AD), seeking a “declaratory order” guaranteeing the arrest of Putin.

South Africa says it has taken a neutral stance in Russia’s war against Ukraine and has called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

This position is not only linked to the strategic, political and economic role that Moscow has in some African countries, but also to historical reasons such as Russian support for anti-colonial and liberation movements in the 20th century, such as the fight against the segregationist regime of “apartheid”. “.

Brazil, Russia, India and China created the BRIC group in 2006, which South Africa joined in 2010, which added the letter S to the acronym.