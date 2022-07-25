(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“No, Putin has no plans to visit Japan and attend the funeral,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russia had not yet decided whether the country would have representation at the funeral.

The Japanese government has notified all countries with which it has diplomatic ties, including Russia, about the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s Deputy Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

Japanese newspaper Sankei reported on Saturday that Tokyo was inclined not to allow Putin to attend the funeral, scheduled for September 27. Abe was shot dead at a campaign rally this month.

(Report by Reuters)