Putin supports the Assad regime in Syria. But Russia is withdrawing troops from the country. This also affects neighboring Israel.

Moscow – Russia has military equipment and troops out, according to officials Syria deducted. Russia, which has been a dominant military force in Syria since 2015 and helps keep the Syrian regime in power, still has a strong presence there. This was reported, among other things, by New York Times.

Two “high-ranking Western diplomats” told the newspaper that two battalions had been withdrawn, or between 1,200 and 1,600 soldiers. However, the number could well be much higher. The sources of the Timesthat Russia has reduced the number of combat troops. An Israeli official also said several Russian commanders had been transferred from Syria to Ukraine. At the same time, the military leadership in Moscow is less involved in the day-to-day management of operations in Syria, including military coordination Israel. That reports fr.de.

Putin with new troop arrangement? Russia supports Bashar al-Assad in Syria

Since the civil war in Syria broke out in 2011, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been dependent on military support. He receives these mainly from Iran and the Russian President Wladimir Putin. Russia has had a military presence in Syria since the 1970s. In 2015, however, Putin significantly increased this presence with several thousand Russian troops and planes, turning the tide in Assad’s favor in the Syrian war.

Iran’s growing military support for Russia and increasing Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians have already sparked a debate in Israel in recent days about whether Israel should supply arms to Ukraine. Israel manufactures several anti-aircraft systems that could help Ukraine launch missiles and drones, including the short-range Iron Dome missile, which Israel uses against missiles launched from Gaza, and the long-range Barak 8 missile.

Israel wants to send Ukraine military aid against Russia

Taking to social media this week, an Israeli cabinet minister, Nachman Shai, said Iran’s military support to Russia “removes any doubt as to where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict.” “It’s about time Ukraine received military aid, just like the US and NATO countries are doing.”

But Shai does not speak for the Israeli government. On Wednesday (October 19), the state stressed that while it could provide Kyiv with early warning systems to warn Ukrainian civilians of incoming attacks, Israel would not send weapons to Kyiv.

Ukraine will not get arms from Israel

In a statement, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “Israel supports and stands with Ukraine, NATO and the West – this is something we have said in the past and are repeating today.” will not deliver weapon systems to Ukraine for various operational reasons,” he added. (mse)