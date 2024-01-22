Home page politics

Ukraine is no longer worried about an attack on Belarus. From there, the storming of Kiev was organized in 2022. Lukashenko now probably has Russian nuclear weapons.

Kiev – Russia appears to have withdrawn its troops from Belarus. The border between Belarus and Ukraine is being “fortified,” said Andrij Demchenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian border guard, according to the Ukrainian Kyiv Post. However, Russia has withdrawn all troops “capable of an invasion,” Demchenko continued. Already in November, Demchenko's authorities reported a relatively far-reaching Russian troop withdrawal from Belarus. According to Ukrainian information, the Russian president's army is losing Wladimir Putin Hundreds of soldiers are currently fighting every day in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine needed troops to protect the border against Wagner mercenaries – summer offensive failed

According to the Ukrainian border guard, there were “less than a thousand” Russian soldiers in Belarus before the new troop withdrawal. In the summer of 2023, after the failed uprising of the Wagner mercenaries, several thousand members of the force were relocated to Belarus, the Stockholm Peace Research Institute reported at the time SIPRI. At that time, Ukraine was preparing for a new front in the north. She also wrote Washington Postthat these preparations Significant Ukrainian military forces tied up would have. The Ukrainians' summer offensive failed. It is currently raging in the north and south of the country Trench warfare and Russia is bombarding Ukrainian civilians with air and missile attacks.

Belarus was central to the attack on Kiev

At the beginning of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Putin's troops advanced from Belarus towards Kiev. A huge military convoy stood at the gates of the Ukrainian capital for days. Almost two years of war later, another Russian advance from Belarus seems unlikely. According to Ukrainian authorities, Belarusian troops have never taken part in fighting in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko, who rules in Belarus, tried for a long time to get the most out of a kind of shuttle diplomacy between the West and Russia. With Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, which violated international law, he became ever closer to Putin, the trade journal analyzed Foreign policy.

This alliance became even closer with Putin's renewed attack on Ukraine and the subsequent EU sanctions. Russian nuclear weapons have probably been stationed in Belarus since July 2023. These can only be launched by the Russian military, comparable to the Federal Republic's so-called nuclear participation in US nuclear weapons in Germany. In January 2023, Lukashenko announced that his country had received a nuclear-capable Iskander short-range missile system from Russia. (kb)