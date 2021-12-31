Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians with New Year’s greetings. He drew attention to the difficulties of the outgoing year and wished good health to the citizens. Address by the head of state broadcasts “Russia 1”.

As noted TASSThe President’s New Year’s address at the end of 2021 was the longest. It lasted 6 minutes and 22 seconds and was about 700 words long. The previous address on the occasion of the New Year lasted six minutes.

Addressing the Russians, the President noted that after the events of 2021, everyone hopes for good changes. “We have learned to live in such harsh conditions, to solve complex problems. And they were able to do this thanks to our solidarity, ”the Russian leader said.

In this regard, the head of state wished everyone good health. “And I am sure that success will follow in his work, in his studies, in creativity and his favorite business,” Putin said.

He also stressed that one must not forget that the achievement of personal goals largely depends on a person’s motivation. “When we celebrate the New Year, we hope that it will open up new opportunities, we hope, of course, for good luck, but we still understand that the achievement of what we have conceived primarily depends on ourselves, on what we prioritize and what we fill our everyday life with. how firmly and actively we get down to business and achieve concrete, visible results, ”the Russian president noted.

