Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the accusations of American leader Joe Biden of meddling in the US elections, Izvestia TV channel reported.

“What would I answer him? I would tell him: be healthy! I wish him good health, ”the Russian leader said, adding that there is no irony in his words.

Putin also spoke about the relations between the two countries, noting that the Russians, in comparison with the Americans, have a different genetic, cultural and moral code, and they know how to defend their interests.

The President promised to work with the United States, “but in those areas in which they themselves are interested, and on those conditions that we consider beneficial for ourselves.”

