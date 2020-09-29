Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, September 29, phoned the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. During the conversation, Putin congratulated Berlusconi on his birthday and wished him a speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection.

“Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, leader of the Forward Italy party, on his birthday. The Russian President also wished him good health and a speedy recovery from the coronavirus disease, ” reported in the Kremlin.

The fact that Berlusconi fell ill with COVID-19 became known on September 2. The politician had an asymptomatic illness, but as a precaution he was admitted to the San Raffaele clinic in Milan.

The 83-year-old Berlusconi himself noted that he feels good and continues to work.

