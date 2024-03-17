Russian leader has led the country since 1999, alternating between the positions of prime minister and president; opponents contest election

Russian President Vladimir Putin, 71, won the elections and will remain in charge of the country at least until 2030, according to Russian State TV, based on preliminary data from the Central Election Commission. So far, 50.02% of the ballots have been counted and the Russian leader has received 87.34% of the votes.

The exit poll by the Russian government agency Vciom (Russian Center for Public Opinion Research) shows that Putin won with 87% of the votes. Besides him, only 3 candidates competed the Presidency, but none of the competitors had a chance of winning. The opposition in Russia accuses them of being “puppets” and participation in the election would only be to give an air of legality.

Here are the other names and the position of each of them:

Nikolai Kharitonov (2nd) – 4.11% of the votes;

Vladislav Davankov (3rd) – 4.01% of the votes;

Leonid Slutsky (4th) – 3.11% of the votes.

With confirmation of re-election, Putin will surpass the government time of Josef Stalin, who led the Soviet Union for 28 years and 11 months (1924-1953). The current president has governed Russia for almost 25 years. It will be his 5th term.

Since 1999, he has alternated between the roles of prime minister and president. In 2020, the Russian leader enacted a change to the Constitution. The measure allows him to stay in power until 2036 if he wins this year's elections and the 2030 election.

The election, which entered its third day this Sunday, is contested after politicians had their candidacies rejected.

Putin began his political career in August 1999, at the age of 46, when he was appointed Prime Minister by then President Boris Yeltsin, Russia's first president after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Before taking over as head of government, Putin was a member of the KGB (State Security Committee) from 1975 to 1991. In 1998, when the intelligence agency had already been renamed the FSB, he was appointed director of the organization.

FAVORITISM

Earlier, a survey by the Russian government agency Vciom (Russian Center for Public Opinion Research) showed that Putin had won the elections with 87% of the votes. In polls leading up to the election, the Russian president appeared with 75% of voting intentions and 69 percentage points ahead of Vladislav Davankov, 2nd in the poll.

