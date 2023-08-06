What is a coup in Burkina Faso? What is Burkina Faso? Where is Burkina Faso located? Who cares about Burkina Faso? Nobody? Smaller than the state of Tocantins and with a GDP per capita lower than that of Matões do Norte, in Maranhão, which has the worst index among Brazilian municipalities, Burkina Faso is a tumultuous place, surrounded by equally unstable countries, on the southwestern edge of the Sahara Desert.

In October of last year, Ibrahim Traoré – a captain in the local army – carried out a successful coup and after assuming power, with the title of youngest dictator in activity (he was only 34 years old), paraded through the streets of the capital Ouagadougou in an armored troop transport , where he made thumbs up and waved good-bye to the partying population. In addition to the red and green flags with a yellow star in the center – the national flag of Burkina Faso –, attention was drawn to the profusion of tricolor pennants in blue, white and red.

Traoré’s coup party was also decorated by the russian flag. No one paid much attention as this is Burkina Faso after all. But while nobody gave a shit, the tribute to the Russians in celebrating the most recent coup was a celebration of who actually paid close attention to the region: Vladimir Putin.

At the end of July, Traoré reappeared. Wearing a gleaming new uniform and a red Hugo Chávez-style cap, the dictator was the first to show up for the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg. He posed for pictures, a colossal smile on his face, alongside Vladimir Putin and, after the public events, won a private meeting with the idol autocrat.

It is the so-called multipolar world and the South-South alliance that the Lula-Amorim duo is working hard to build.

Traoré gave an angry speech, which was massively broadcast by Russian state media. “A slave who does not fight [contra quem o escraviza, suponho] not worthy of any indulgence. The heads of African states must not behave like puppets in the hands of the imperialists. We must ensure that our countries are self-sufficient, including food supplies, and can meet all the needs of our peoples. Glory and respect to our peoples; victory for our peoples! Fatherland or death!”, he said, ending the speech with one of the catchphrases of the Argentinean Che Guevara, who did not nourish great admiration for Africans.

Che’s quote is not frill. In addition to loving Putin, Traoré ended up with the worst in Latin America. He sent his prime minister, Apollinaire Kyélem, to Venezuela of Maduro and Nicaragua from Ortega. With Cuba, the channel is direct.

Traoré’s bullshit seemed to be just a revenge against the former colonizer, France. He has revoked defense agreements with France, which will lead to the closure of a French military base in his country. Also, he’s adding fuel to the fire of resentment. Europe is to blame for all tragedies, especially France.

But what’s overlooked is that he’s a poster child. Transformed into a symbol of the struggle against Western imperialism by Russia, the child dictator is stirring up new insurgencies, which have nothing to do with freedom (the so-called struggle of the slave against the slave owner), but have everything to do with changing the axis of power.

Traoré speaks of self-determination, but works for a new colonialism in Africa. A system that will orbit the interests of Russia and China. Moscow needs to thicken the soup of its axis and influence, to guarantee market, routes, votes in multilateral organizations, soldiers and, above all, power to generate conflict and instability.

Putin already had, in addition to Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Mali, Libya and Sudan on his side. This week, he won Niger. As if that were not enough, he has the powerful Algeria as an ally, which is dying to send fire to Morocco (an ally of the United States, Spain and Israel). A conflict that, in addition to imploding North Africa, would shake Europe with a new migratory and energy crisis, as it would directly affect alternative sources of gas after the sanctions imposed on the Russians for their invasion of Ukraine.

Putin invented an African Chávez to call his own. If it works, poor Africa. In conclusion, a little general knowledge. Burkina Faso means “Land of Incorruptible People”.