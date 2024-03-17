Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/17/2024 – 18:22

After a predictable election that excluded the opposition and did not include candidates who would challenge the regime, the Russian leader, in power since 1999, is expected to remain in power until 2030, surpassing the record of dictator Josef Stalin. Predictably, Russian leader Vladimir Putin will walk this Sunday ( 17/03) to officially win another presidential term. In power since 1999, Putin, aged 71, must thus make official his plans to remain at the head of the Kremlin until at least 2030. If he completes this period further, he will become the longest-serving Russian leader in Russia's 200-year history, surpassing even Soviet dictator Josef Stalin (1924-1953).

According to an exit poll from an institute linked to the regime and partial results from Russia's Central Election Commission, Putin is expected to show a vote close to 88% in the presidential election, which took place between Friday and this Sunday. The voter turnout rate would have exceeded 74% of voters, according to authorities.

The favorable result for Putin was already predicted. It remained to be seen what percentage of votes the Kremlin intended to display.

This occurred in an election that barred clearly opposition figures, such as liberal politician Boris Nadezhdin, who was prevented from running by Russian courts, including the Supreme Court, after an appeal. Other opposition members remain imprisoned, in exile or, as in the case of dissident Alexei Navalny, suffered suspicious deaths. In practice, there were no candidates who could, in fact, represent a significant challenge to Putin, whose regime repeatedly modified Russian legislation to continue running.

Only candidates aligned with the Kremlin or who agreed to run in the election without criticizing the regime did not have their candidacies blocked. If confirmed, the result of this election should set another record for the regime, surpassing the 76.7% of votes that Putin showed in the 2018 election.

According to the initial numbers, the three other docile candidates for the regime who were authorized to participate in the election did not surpass the 5% mark. The communist Nikolai Kharitonov appeared with 4.7%, the liberal Vladislav Davankov, with 3.6% and the ultranationalist Leonid Sluski, with 2.5%.

The regime also took measures to force participation and try to convey an image of strong popular support for the election. In the first two days of voting, thousands of public sector employees, students and workers at state-owned companies were asked to vote. Participation was monitored – public employees, for example, were required to prove they had voted, according to the Politico website. In some regions, they were even expected to bring family members and share their geolocation with supervisors. The opposition also accused the government of making heavy use of the public sector to ensure that Putin's victory occurred without surprises.

Russia has more than 114 million registered voters, which also include voters from four Ukrainian territories occupied and illegally annexed by the Kremlin.

After the regime announced the first results, Putin said that his “victory” in the elections will allow Russia to become stronger. “No matter how much they try to scare us, to suppress our will, our conscience, no one has ever succeeded in history. They have failed now and they will fail in the future.”

Role play with purpose

The election was the target of criticism from the opposition in exile and Western countries. Germany classified everything as a “pseudo-election” that was “neither free nor fair” and criticized the recruitment of voters in Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia.

A US government spokesperson, in turn, said: “the elections are obviously neither free nor fair, given the way Mr. Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him.” “The Russian dictator simulated another election,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Exiled liberal politician Maxim Reznik described the election organized by the Kremlin as a “special electoral operation” – in reference to the euphemism used by Putin to describe his war of aggression against Ukraine –, or an “election without an election”, since the candidates on the ballot were all aligned with the regime.

There was no participation of international observers in the election. For experts, the election responded not only to the Kremlin's desire to give a veneer of democracy to the regime, but also to try to demonstrate that the Russian people not only support Putin, but also his policies, including the war of aggression against Ukraine. In practice, the election also served as a referendum on the Kremlin's aggressive foreign policy.

“Its goal is to address the internal and external challenges facing the Putin regime,” said Konstantin Kalachev, a political analyst and former Kremlin adviser.

“Inside the country, the election serves as a means of legitimizing the president’s power and demonstrates that the Russian people are united around their leader,” he said. “And, externally, it serves to show that Putin is implementing the policy [externa] based on the demands of the people”, he highlights.

Silent protest in Russia

With the regime stifling the opposition, Putin's critics ended up resorting to a form of silent protest in Russia. A considerable number of Russians went to the polls this Sunday at precisely 12 pm as part of the “Noon against Putin” initiative, called by the opposition.

The campaign had been backed by dissident Alexei Navalny before his death in prison in February. In 2011, Navalny gained international notoriety when he was arrested for calling for protests against the regime following a legislative election that was the target of fraud accusations.

In addition to asking voters dissatisfied with the regime to be present at the designated time, the organizers encouraged participants to carry out other forms of protest, such as writing Navalny's name on the ballots or canceling them with other messages or even voting for another candidate. other than Putin. “It was important for me to see other people's faces here, to see that I'm not alone,” said one voter to the BBC journalist.

The campaign also received endorsements from Yekaterina Duntsova – who tried to run in the presidential elections, but who was also blocked by the regime in December –, Boris Nadezhdin and the widow of the late opponent Navalny, Yulia.

Still, at least 74 people were detained by the regime this Sunday in Russia, during the third day of the presidential elections. The arrests were made in 17 cities across the country, including Moscow, reported the OVD-Info portal, a project that monitors the rights of those detained by the police.

According to OVD-Info, a couple was taken to the police station for wearing a scarf with quotes from George Orwell, author of the book 1984, which describes a dystopian and totalitarian universe. Another 29 people were detained in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

This Sunday, some Muscovites also laid flowers at Alexei Navalni's grave. A message, written on a piece of paper at the scene, said: “This is the candidate we wanted.”

Demonstration in front of embassies

Abroad, Russian embassies were the target of protests this Sunday. In Berlin, around 800 people gathered, shouting “Victory for Ukraine” and “Free Russia”, as well as displaying an inflatable doll of Putin bathed in blood.

At the same time, around noon, around 2,000 Russians formed a long line in front of the embassy, ​​including the widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia, to support the “Noon Against Putin” protest. Protests were also registered in front of Russian representations in Prague, Brussels, Paris and London.

“You give me hope that everything will not be in vain, that we will still fight,” Yulia said in a social media post on Sunday night.

jps (DW, Reuters, AFP, EFE, dpa, ots)