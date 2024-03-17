According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission: Putin won 87.97% of the votes in the Russian presidential elections after processing 24.4% of the votes, Nikolai Kharitonov 3.8% of the votes, Vladislav Davankov 3.73%, and Leonid Slutsky 2.96%.

The eighth presidential election in its modern Russian history witnessed, unusually, voting continuing for three days.

Current President Vladimir Putin is competing as an independent candidate. With three candidates on the ballot who are non-prominent politicians belonging to opposition parties.