Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Army-2022 international military-technical forum next week. This was reported on August 14 by the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

The forum starts on Monday, August 15 and will last until August 21 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the city of Kubinka, Moscow Region, as well as at the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield.

The head of state visits the forum every year and delivers a speech there.

On August 12, the state corporation Roscosmos announced that the model of the new Russian orbital station will be presented for the first time at the Army-2022 international military-technical forum. Among the qualities and capabilities of the station are large energy for target tasks, unification of modules, the ability to interact with promising satellite constellations, and others.

On August 10, the press service of Ruselectronics, in turn, announced that the latest communication system for the Checkmate light fighter will be presented at the Army-2022 international military-technical forum.

In addition, it was reported that the Penza “Radiozavod” will present a unified command and control vehicle MP32M1 for automated control of batteries and divisions of jet and missile systems.

In May 2022, the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, at a meeting with the head of state, announced that mass production of the Su-75 Checkmate light fighter would begin in 2027. According to him, at the moment the design documentation of the aircraft is being developed. In addition, a sample fighter was created.