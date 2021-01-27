After an online speech at the Davos week, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with representatives of international corporations, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

It is specified that the Russian leader will answer several questions from the session moderator, and then, after a technical break, will communicate via videoconference with the leaders of the largest international companies.

According to him, the agenda will be free. It was also reported that the forum participants in Davos will discuss partnerships between countries and the main global risks in 2021.