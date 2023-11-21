President Putin will take part in the G20 virtual summit on November 22

Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit online – for the first time in a long time, the Russian president and the leaders of Western countries will take part in the same event.

The extraordinary summit will take place on November 22, 2023. The event is organized by India, which is presiding over the G20 this year.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the parties will discuss the situation in the global economy and finance, the climate agenda, problems of digitalization and other topics.

The agenda is clear – this is the current situation, which is very, very turbulent. Of course, the position of the Russian Federation will be stated, which is quite well known, consistent, balanced Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

US President Joe Biden may skip the summit

The G20 offline summit ended in New Delhi on September 10. On the first day of the event, September 9, the final declaration was adopted. Then the G20 countries noted the need to supply not only Ukrainian, but also Russian food and fertilizers to world markets.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed holding an online summit. The official representative of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, reported that the authorities have already sent out invitations to the online summit and expect that as many leaders of the association’s countries as possible will take part in it.

True, US President Joe Biden may refuse to participate in the summit. “With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we are unsure whether he will be able to participate in the virtual summit,” said US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Putin refrained from traveling to the face-to-face part of the summit

At the G20 in-person summit in New Delhi in September, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin, explaining Putin’s decision not to go to the meeting, said that he had a busy schedule.

At the Valdai Forum on October 5, Putin said he had refrained from traveling to the BRICS and G20 summits so as not to “create problems for the friends” who organize them.

Russia highly appreciated the final declaration of the face-to-face part of the summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the countries of the global South did not allow the “Ukrainization” of the meeting’s agenda “to the detriment of discussing the pressing challenges of developing countries.”

Most of the declaration is devoted to the problems of the global economy, technology development, green transition and reform of international institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization.

Western countries opposed Russia’s membership in the G20 after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden at the end of March spoke in favor of excluding Russia from the G20 format due to the launch of a special military operation in Ukraine. Putin did not go to the 2022 summit; the Russian delegation, as this year, was headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In 2014, Russia’s membership in the G8 format, which now includes Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan, was suspended.