Russian President Vladimir Putin next week will take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Leningrad. This was announced on Sunday, January 15, by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

When asked by journalists whether the head of state plans to visit St. Petersburg and participate in events on the occasion of the anniversary of the breaking of the blockade of Leningrad, the presidential press secretary answered in the affirmative.

Earlier, on December 19, 2022, Putin instructed to approve the plan for celebrating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad.

The important date is January 27th. In St. Petersburg, on the day of the breakthrough of the blockade of Leningrad, payments were established for veterans.

The blockade of Leningrad lasted from September 8, 1941 to January 27, 1944. On the very first day, the fascist German troops captured Shlisselburg and cut off Leningrad from the whole country by land. Then began an almost 900-day blockade of the city, communication with which was maintained only through Lake Ladoga and by air. The battle for Leningrad went down in history as one of the longest and bloodiest battles of World War II.

On October 20, it was reported that a court in St. Petersburg recognized the actions of the Nazis during the blockade of Leningrad as genocide. Seven court sessions were held, 12 specialists and four witnesses were questioned. Studied materials classified as “top secret”, as well as video materials, photos, examinations, historical documents.

The court found that during the blockade, 1 million 93 thousand people died in the city, and the total damage caused amounted to 35.3 trillion rubles.