Peskov said that Putin in his message to the Federal Assembly will pay much attention to the topic of NWO

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly, which will be held on February 21, will pay much attention to topics related to the special military operation (SVO). This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

According to a Kremlin spokesman, the message to parliament itself is “always big news.” He stressed that now the life of the whole country revolves around the topic of hostilities in Ukraine, and therefore Putin will pay special attention to it.

“And a special military operation in one way or another affects our whole life, affects life on the continent. Therefore, of course, we should expect the president to pay a lot of attention to her,” Peskov explained.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov urged not to expect any important decisions in the military field affecting the lives of Russian residents from the meeting on February 22, which will take place the day after Putin’s message.