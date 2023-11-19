Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 11/19/2023 – 12:55

It will be the “first event in a long time” in which the Russian president will take part alongside Western leaders. The subject of an international arrest warrant, he did not attend the group’s last two face-to-face meetings. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who refused to participate in the face-to-face meeting of G20 leaders in India in September, will participate in the group’s summit scheduled for this Wednesday, Russian state television announced this Sunday (11/19).

“Vladimir Putin will participate in the virtual G20 summit”, reported the Vesti television channel, in a statement presenting the Russian president’s agenda for this week.

In this case, it will be a “first event in a long time” in which both Putin and Western leaders will participate, the Russian TV presenter said.

Diplomatically isolated since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin was absent from the last two face-to-face G20 meetings, in India, in September, and in Indonesia, last year. On both occasions, Russia was represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

ICC arrest warrant

Target of an arrest warrant issued in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which accuses him of war crimes for the deportation of Ukrainian children – which Moscow denies –, the Russian head of state, allowed his Foreign Minister to also represented him at the BRICS (group of emerging countries) summit in South Africa, in August.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic and even more so since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has rarely traveled abroad, as happened in China in October, where he held talks with the country’s president, Xi Jinping, his ally in fight against what both describe as “American hegemony”.

Russia and China did not sign the Rome Statute, which created the International Criminal Court. As they are not Member States, Putin is not covered by the arrest warrant in these territories. The United States withdrew from the organization during the George W. Bush administration, faced with the prospect of an invasion of Iraq. South Africa is one of 123 countries that have ratified or acceded to the International Criminal Court since its establishment in 1998, as has India.

Don’t want to “cause problems”

At the beginning of October, the Russian president had said that he would not physically participate in international summits so as not to “cause problems” for the organizers.

India, which hosts the G20 virtual summit on Wednesday, holds the G20 presidency until the end of November.

New Delhi has close historical ties with Moscow, and Russia remains India’s biggest arms supplier.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union, which together represent around 85% of world GDP.

md (Lusa, Reuters, EFE)