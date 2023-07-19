Office of the President of South Africa: Putin will not go to the BRICS summit in South Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to the BRICS summit in South Africa, the president’s office said. This is reported RIA News.

“By mutual agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit,” the statement said.

It is noted that instead of Putin, Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In addition, the leaders of China, Brazil, India and South Africa will take part in the summit.

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the threat of war with Russia in the event of Putin’s arrest. In his opinion, it would be reckless to declare war on Russia in this way.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. The court statement says that the case is allegedly connected with the “illegal export of children” from Ukraine.