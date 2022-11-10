Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders’ summit, which will take place next week on the island of Bali, Indonesia, the government of the Asian country announced on Thursday (10).

“Putin will not be present, because he has announced that he will send his foreign minister (Sergey Lavrov),” Indonesia’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment and director of Organized Events at the meeting, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, told local media.

In June of this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Putin, shortly after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an attempt to mediate between the leaders of nations involved in the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Although countries such as the United States appealed to the organization to uninvite the Russian leader, Widodo kept the invitation, extending it to Zelensky, in the hope of a meeting between the two in Bali.

Moscow previously confirmed Putin’s presence at the summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), which will take place in Cambodia between tomorrow and Saturday.

Putin’s decision not to go to the G20 meeting comes a day after Russia announced a withdrawal from the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital it held in Ukraine.

Without the president of Russia, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the dictator of China, Xi Jinping, will be the protagonists of the meeting, which is expected to be marked by tensions over the war in Ukraine, disputes over Taiwan and provocations from Korea. From north.