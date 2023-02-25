Home page politics

From: Caroline Schaefer

Russia attacks Ukraine with heavy artillery during the night. Meanwhile, the first Leopard tanks arrive. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Action Restrictions : The EU agrees on further sanctions against Russia

: The EU agrees on further sanctions against Russia Dnipropetrovsk : The Russian military attacks the region with heavy artillery

: The Russian military attacks the region with heavy artillery Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 2.50 p.m.: As usual in Ukraine, Saturday morning started with an air raid alarm. For 30 minutes, the entire country was warned of air raids, it was reported Belarusian Hajun, an independent Belarusian media company dedicated to monitoring the military. Four MiG-31 fighter jets took off from Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast and threatened Ukraine with possible missile attacks. The all-clear was given after half an hour.

Meanwhile, the Kherson region continues to suffer from artillery shelling. Three civilians were taken to a hospital, said Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office. Only the day before, Russia is said to have attacked an oncological treatment center in the region. Since the liberation by Ukrainian troops in November 2022, Cherson has been continuously shelled by the Russian side.

A Ukrainian soldier looks out of a shelter in Bakhmut. © Libkos

News about the Ukraine war: Russia sends Chechen units to Bakhmut

Update from Saturday, February 25, 11:45 a.m.: Again and again Russian recruits refuse to fight at the front in the Ukraine war. Now Russia has sent Chechen units in the direction of Bakhmut to deter deserters. This was announced by the Ukrainian general staff on Facebook. 200 fighters from the Achmat special operations regiment were mobilized. “The forced mobilization in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation continues,” the General Staff said. How exactly the deterrence of possible deserters is to take place is unclear. Reports show that mercenaries from the Wagner group, also active in the region, used executions to deter fleeing soldiers.

Left leader Janine Wissler called for a special program to take in Russian deserters in Germany. “I am calling on Russian soldiers to refuse armed service,” she told the newspapers Funk media group. “We are committed to ensuring that Russian deserters are admitted to Germany – in a special program beyond the asylum procedure.” That would “affect the Russian army severely,” Wissler said.

News on the Ukraine war: Putin risks “the future of his own country”

First report from Saturday, February 25th: Kiev – The Ukraine war has celebrated its first anniversary. As fighting on the front lines in Ukraine suddenly resumes, international allies are appealing Moscowto withdraw from the neighboring country. “This war is not the war of the Russian people. This war is Putin’s war,” said the Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock in a special session marking the first anniversary on Friday (February 24). The Russian President Wladimir Putin would risk “the future of his own country”.

after the USA the EU states have also agreed on another package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, this provides for additional restrictions on action, for example for industrial goods that Russia’s industry does not have via third countries China can relate.

News on the Ukraine war: EU imposes further sanctions on Russia

This is the tenth package of sanctions since February 2022. In addition, the list of people who are no longer allowed to enter the EU and whose assets in the EU must be frozen has been added. These include propagandists, military commanders and political leaders. China proposes 12-point peace plan. Kyiv rejects the position paper.

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine remains tense. Russian forces attacked the southern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk nine times with heavy artillery on Saturday night, Serhii Lysak, governor of the oblast, told Telegram. Among other things, energy infrastructure and numerous residential buildings were destroyed around the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was confident of victory. “Putin will lose much sooner than he thinks,” he told the UN Security Council.

In addition, the first Leopard tanks have now arrived in Ukraine. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal published photos on Telegram showing him with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki handing over the first four main battle tanks delivered from Poland. Poland wants to give its neighbor a total of 14 Leopard 2 tanks. (Editing with agencies)