Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to lift sanctions on several Ukrainian enterprises. The head of state expressed hope for the restoration of full-scale interaction between Moscow and Kiev. He stated this at a meeting with members of the government. Decoding published on the Kremlin website.

Restrictions on the supply of goods will be removed from the Bratslav companies of the Barsky Machine-Building Plant and the Rubezhansky Cardboard Plant. Before the imposition of sanctions, they were focused on exports to Russia.

As the head of state noted, earlier the level and depth of cooperation between Russian and Ukrainian enterprises was very high, which brought mutual benefits to both parties. It also helped keep jobs and provide people with decent wages. At the same time, Putin recalled that Russia was not the initiator of the restrictions. All Moscow’s actions in relation to Kiev were reciprocal.

On October 6, 2020, at a meeting with the chairman of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin said that Russia is ready to think about lifting sanctions against some Ukrainian enterprises.