Russian President Vladimir Putin will instruct the government to study the possibility of easing the requirements for retaining the state, established as a condition of state support for business amid the pandemic. The head of state announced this on Monday, December 28.

Boris Titov, the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs, made a request to the President during a meeting in the Kremlin.

Titov said business representatives cannot hold back their employees who want to leave in the current environment, and this makes it difficult to comply with the requirement to maintain the state at 90% of the April 2020 indicator.

“Here you have to look – this is a dismissal of their own free will or reduction. I will ask the government to think about it, ”Putin said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any crisis has a cleansing effect on the economy, leaving the most profitable and flexible businesses alive as a result.

The Kremlin spokesman also recalled that the government has adopted several aid packages to help businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

On December 22, the head of the department of entrepreneurship and innovative development of Moscow, Alexei Fursin, reported that the capital’s business had already received support measures in connection with the spread of the coronavirus in the amount of 90 billion rubles.

Earlier, on December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced what support measures were provided to business. In particular, he noted that about 1 trillion rubles were sent to industries affected by the spread of coronavirus.

On his instructions, the Russian government extended the moratorium on scheduled inspections of small businesses until the end of 2021.