Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the State Council on September 28, during which he will discuss the implementation of national projects. TASS…

As the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov specified, the event will be held via videoconference.

Earlier, the head of state announced his intention to consider plans for the implementation of national projects at the upcoming meeting of the Presidium of the State Council with the heads of regions. According to Putin, the opinion of the subjects on this issue is “extremely significant”, since the bulk of the activities are implemented in the localities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is laying in the draft three-year budget an increase in expenses for the implementation of national projects by 2.5% in 2021 and by 20% in 2022. It was reported that special attention is paid to activities aimed at social support of citizens, economic growth and long-term structural changes.