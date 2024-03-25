Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss measures taken after the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov announced this on March 25.

“The President works in the Kremlin, the President continues to receive all reports from all relevant services. This afternoon, in the late afternoon, a meeting will be held to discuss measures taken after the terrorist attack,” said the press secretary of the head of state.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. Unknown men in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting. The terrorists, according to eyewitnesses, also set fire to the concert hall. As a result, a fire broke out in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m, the next day the open burning was eliminated.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data, the number of victims has increased to 137 people, the number of victims has reached 182.

The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, the criminals were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; for this they had contacts on the Ukrainian side. According to the department, 11 people were detained, four of them were terrorists who were directly involved in the attack on the concert complex. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that these four suspects are foreign citizens. The Basmanny court has already chosen a preventive measure for all the accused: Shamsidin Fariduni, Rachabalizoda Saidakrami Murodali, Dalerjon Mirzoev and Muhammadsobir Fayzov were arrested until May 22.

