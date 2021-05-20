Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, May 20, intends to hold a meeting of the Russian organizing committee “Victory”, within the framework of which the implementation of the target program “Perpetuation of the memory of those killed in the defense of the Fatherland” will be discussed. This was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by the press service. The Kremlin…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will report to the head of state on the progress of the project, which is aimed at preserving, reconstructing and equipping military memorial sites located in Russia and foreign countries.

In the videoconference mode, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexander Sergeev, and the first vice-speaker of the Federation Council, Andrei Turchak, will present the results of consideration of applications for the City of Labor Valor title.

The Russian Organizing Committee Pobeda is an advisory and consultative body under the President of the Russian Federation. It was formed in order to conduct a unified state policy in the field of patriotic education of citizens of the Russian Federation and in relation to veterans, “the Kremlin said in a statement.

It is noted that the organizing committee includes the heads of the presidential administration, the government, the Federation Council, the State Duma, as well as federal executive bodies, the presidential plenipotentiaries in federal districts, representatives of a number of public organizations.

Earlier, on April 14, the State Duma adopted a law that regulates the handling of the remains of dead servicemen and military graves and will supplement the law “On perpetuating the memory of those killed in the defense of the Fatherland” with new amendments. The corresponding document regulates the transfer to the authorities of the Russian regions of authority for the burial and reburial of the remains of those killed during the Great Patriotic War and responsibility for the formation of the names of the victims buried in military graves in the region.