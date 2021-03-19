Russian President Vladimir Putin will spend the weekend in the Siberian taiga. As reported RIA News with reference to the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, the company will be accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Putin spoke about his plans to go to Siberia on March 18. “[Планирую] go to the taiga, have a little rest, ”he said.

Shoigu has repeatedly accompanied the president on vacation in the Siberian taiga. In October 2019, on the eve of his birthday, Putin also went to the taiga, where he collected mushrooms and from where he took the found pine cone as a souvenir. The Minister of Defense, in turn, dug up a lingonberry bush, which the head of state advised him to plant in his dacha.

In August 2018, Putin spent a weekend on the Yenisei in Tuva with Shoigu and FSB director Alexander Bortnikov. The president also chose Tuva as a vacation a year earlier – he visited the hard-to-reach taiga, rode a quad bike, took up underwater hunting and, despite the cold temperature, swam in the lake. According to the head of state, in 2013 he caught his largest fish in Tuva – a 20-kg pike.