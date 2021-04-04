Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene a meeting to report on the implementation of his instructions given to him in the course of last year’s message to the Federal Assembly. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the broadcast of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

Officials are scheduled to gather next week.

The date of the new message has not yet been officially determined. According to unofficial information, the event may take place on April 22. One of the possible topics of the message is also known – this is the restructuring of the regions’ debts and additional measures to support them. The Kremlin also reported that Putin plans to touch upon the upcoming elections to the State Duma, issues of the country’s socio-economic and technological development.

Putin delivered his last message to the Federal Assembly on January 15, 2020. His main task was to introduce a number of amendments to the Constitution through an all-Russian vote. In addition, the president paid a lot of attention to the topic of fighting poverty, gave instructions on helping low-income families, increasing maternity capital, as well as developing primary health care and education.