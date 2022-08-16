Home page politics

Whether it’s a serious illness or an attempted coup, there are numerous rumors surrounding Vladimir Putin. Now the former head of the British secret service is speaking out.

Moscow/London – If the former head of the British secret service, MI6, has his way, Vladimir Putin will most likely experience an “unpleasant end”. So said Sir Richard Dearlove in an episode of the podcast released on Thursday (11 August) “one decision“.

“He made a terrible mistake in Ukraine. What will become of it is difficult to predict, but it will have an unpleasant ending,” said Dearlove. As recently as May, the former MI6 chief declared that Putin will no longer be president of Russia in 2023 due to his alleged health problems. However, he doesn’t think the head of state would enjoy a “luxurious retirement” as a result:

News about the Ukraine war: fall or health-related resignation? Vladimir Putin’s future is uncertain

“Like many great dictators, I wonder if he will ever reap the benefits or the fruits of his ill-gotten gains,” Dearlove said of Putin’s alleged fortune. In 2017, the US Senate Judiciary Committee said the Kremlin boss was worth around $200 billion. The assumptions vary depending on the source, but there is much to indicate that Vladimir Putin is one of the richest people in the world.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, takes to a stage to deliver his annual address to the nation. (Archive photo) © Evgeny Sinitsyn / Xinhua / dpa

While some experts have been anticipating for some time that Vladimir Putin will sooner or later be overthrown and replaced by General Alexander Bortnikov, Richard Dearlove is anticipating a health-related “resignation” of the Russian president. The former MI6 chief already has a successor in mind: “I would go so far as to say that at the moment it will almost certainly be Patrushev,” said Dearlove. “Whether this character will survive politically in the long term is a completely different question.”

As early as July, Dearlove brought the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, into play. He is considered a close confidant of Vladimir Putin. Among other things, the two have a common past in the KGB, the Soviet domestic and foreign secret service. That would at least be “a way to move things forward without a coup,” Dearlove said.

However, a real resignation of the Russian head of state is considered unlikely. So writes about politico.comthat one day Putin will no longer be in power, but that Putinism will continue to rule. In addition, just last year he signed legislation that would allow him two more after his current term. (nak)