Putin said he would discuss with lawyers a separate decree on the completion of partial mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss with lawyers whether a separate decree is needed to complete partial mobilization in the country. This is reported TASS.

“I will talk to the lawyers, frankly, I didn’t even think about it, I will talk to the lawyers whether it is necessary to announce by decree that it is completed,” the head of state said, answering journalists’ questions.

He said that partial mobilization was announced by decree, because “it is impossible otherwise.” “But this was done at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense, this is natural,” Putin added.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that the conscription within the framework of partial mobilization in the country has been completed. “It is completed, the end is set,” he said.

On October 28, Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the completion of partial mobilization in Russia. According to him, the goal of partial mobilization – to recruit 300,000 troops – has been achieved.