On January 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss gasification in the regions at a meeting with the government. This was announced on Tuesday, January 11, according to the Kremlin press service.

“The main topic of the meeting will be the discussion of gasification in the regions, as well as the situation with the advance preparation of fuel and energy balances by the regions,” the message says.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will make a report on this matter, the Kremlin said.

On December 16, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the level of gasification in Russia exceeded 72%. He also noted that about half a million applications for gasification of private houses had been submitted by mid-December as part of the country’s gasification program, and this figure is twice as high as in the previous year.

On October 18, new rules for connecting land plots to gas distribution networks came into force in Russia. So, gasification is possible in those settlements where there is a gas distribution infrastructure. It can only be claimed by people who use gas for personal needs, and not for commercial purposes.

On September 16, Mishustin announced that Russia has created a single gasification operator to connect gas to homes. This will allow gas to be supplied free of charge to the boundaries of the sites, if a gas pipeline is connected to the settlement.

At the same time, the head of government drew attention to the fact that the cost of services for the installation of equipment for supplying gas to houses should not be overstated.

In June, Putin signed a law on a free gas pipeline to the borders of land plots – the document introduces the institution of a single gasification operator.

The fact that the country will connect gas to the site free of charge, the Russian leader said during his message to the Federal Assembly on April 21. Putin supported the initiative of the United Russia party to launch free gas connections for citizens.