Just over a week ago the Russian president, Vladimir Putin issued a threat to European countries, in response to the sanctions imposed on their territory. Those “hostile” countries with contracts for the import of gas from Russia they had to make the payment in rubles, the Russian currency. Something that the states of the old continent flatly refused.

Putin, after that, has not hesitated and has assured this Thursday that will cut off gas supplies to these “unfriendly” countries that they do not agree to pay for imports in rubles and that they do not open an account in the local currency Gazprombank. “Today I signed a decree that establishes the rules for the Russian natural gas trade with so-called unfriendly countries“, Said the Russian president. The measure will come into force this Friday, April 1.

According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, the Russian gas giant, Gazprom, would already be analyzing the different options to stop the supply of gas to these countries and evaluating the possible consequences that this would have. In these current contracts it is indicated that payment can be in both euros and dollars.

But now, with this new decree signed by Putin, only payment in the local Russian currency would be valid. In any case, both the president himself and his spokesman Dimitri Peskov insist that are willing to comply in terms of supply and prices. “There will be no change for recipients of Russian gas who pay.” In early March, the Kremlin published a list with your “enemy” countries. It includes those who have taken action against Russia because of the aggression against Ukraine. These include, among others, the countries of the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Monaco, NorwaySouth Korea, San Marino, United States, Switzerland or Japan.

Putin’s announcement contrasts with what was expressed, this same Tuesday, by the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. According to the Roman politician, director of the European Central Bank from 2011 to 2019, supply “not in danger”. His words come after speaking just 24 hours ago with Putin, who would have assured him that the current contracts are still in force.

NATO reveals Russia’s new plan

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was shown this Thursday skeptical of Russia’s intentions to negotiate an agreed exit to the conflict in Ukraine and has warned that no changes are perceived on the ground and only one reorganization of Russian positions. “Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions. We should judge their actions and not their words“, assured the allied secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, in statements during the presentation of the annual report on defense spending by NATO members.

In this sense, Stoltenberg has said that no “real changes” on the ground and has indicated that Moscow far from withdrawing its troops it is “repositioning” and “reorganizing”, so future military actions can be expected both in the Donbas region and in kyiv and other cities. “We see little will from Russia to seek a political solution. We have not seen any real change in military objectives and they are still looking for a military solution,” warned the former Norwegian prime minister.

Despite the progress in the negotiations in Turkey, Stoltenberg believes that Putin is not seeking any political solution. For now, Russia is maintaining pressure on kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. “What we are seeing is that the invasion of Ukraine continues, that the bombing of cities continues And we see that the Russians are repositioning some of their troops, relocating some of them, probably to reinforce their efforts in the Donbas region,” Stoltenberg said.

With this coincides the President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelensky, who accuses Russia of being rude when it comes to bombing points where there are civilians: “Russian missiles and aerial bombs hit our cities and civilian infrastructure every day. There are no off-limits targets for Russian troops. They attack everything from hospitals to airports, from supermarkets to residential areas.”

More help for Ukraine

Meanwhile, NATO is getting stronger. This Thursday the shipment of 800 troops from Denmark to the Baltic countries to strengthen the borders. This, together with the military aid that NATO offers to Ukraine, materializes in the negotiations between kyiv and Moscow: “The aid that NATO allies provide to Ukraine strengthens its position at the negotiating tableStoltenberg assured.

The Norwegian politician has taken the opportunity to highlight that NATO allies have backed the Ukrainian military for years, not only now, by providing “modern equipment, different types of weapons and supporting the modernization of the Ukrainian armed forces”, which has made them “better prepared and trained than ever before”. At the same time, he has praised the commitment of the Ukrainian soldiers, which has allowed them “resist the invasion of Russian forces”. “They have impressed and inspired the whole world,” she said, paying tribute to “Ukraine’s armed forces, its people and its political leaders.”

Stoltenberg has once again asked all the member states of the Alliance increase military spending to 2% of GDP. Spain, according to the annual report presented this Thursday by the military organization, is the penultimate NATO country in military investment, only ahead of Luxembourg. Spain allocated 1.03 percent of GDP to the Defense item