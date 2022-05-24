Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove makes a daring prognosis on Putin. © Alexander Nemenov/i Images/dpa/IMAGO (archive photo/montage)

From Russia’s point of view, the ex-MI6 chief describes the Ukraine war as a “fiasco” and makes a daring prediction about Putin’s future.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, the British secret service has been surprisingly open about its information on current events. Now the former head of MI6, Sir Richard Dearlove, has also spoken out and made a daring and at the same time explosive prognosis about the possible future of Vladimir Putin.

Putin before the end as Russian ruler? Ex-MI6 chief makes daring prognosis

“I’m going to go all out now,” Dearlove stated on the One Decision podcast, before adding, “I think he (Putin, ed.) will be gone by 2023.” Then he added: “Possibly in a clinic from which he will not come out again as the leader of Russia.”

Dearlove is alluding to ongoing rumors about Putin’s poor health. Among other things, there were several reports of possible Parkinson’s disease. “I’m not saying he won’t come back from the clinic at all,” Dearlove clarifies on the podcast.

Putin in clinic soon? Possible putsch alternative

Then he also makes it clear that this would probably be an elegant way for Russia and possible opponents of Putin to bring about a change at the top without a coup. Earlier in the podcast, Dearlove had described the war as a “fiasco” from Russia’s point of view, meaning not only the military situation, but above all the economic consequences.

He also stated that informed elites could begin to doubt the war and propaganda. However, according to the former head of the secret service, this is not the case with the general public.

A former British secret service agent had just spoken of increasing chaos in Putin’s circle of power. He also referred to the poor state of health of the President. (rjs)

