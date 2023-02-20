On February 21, President Vladimir Putin will announce a message to the Federal Assembly

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, February 21, will announce a message to the Federal Assembly. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters about this earlier.

“On February 21, the President of Russia will address the Federal Assembly. It will take place in Gostiny Dvor,” he said.

On Monday, February 20, Peskov said that Putin is still working on the message. The degree of readiness of the text in the Kremlin did not specify.

The President will focus on the topic of NWO

According to Peskov, the president in his message will focus on the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Among other topics voiced by the representative of the head of state are the economy and the social sphere.

The Kremlin noted that in general, the president’s speech will be devoted to the “current situation.”

In addition to deputies and senators, participants in the special operation will be present at the announcement of the message, and foreign journalists are not invited to it.

The message is scheduled for 12:00 Moscow time

It is reported that the message of the head of state will be broadcast by three federal channels – Channel One, Russia 1 and NTV. Now, according to the Yandex TV program service, it is on TV channels at 12:00 Moscow time.

In the broadcast schedule, one hour is allotted for Putin’s speech, but the Kremlin called it a formality.

The longest in all the years was the message to the Federal Assembly, which the president announced on March 1, 2018. It lasted 1 hour 55 minutes, noted TASS.

Both houses of parliament will hold unscheduled meetings the next day, but they called for this not to be associated with the message

The deputies of the State Duma will gather on February 22 at noon. An unscheduled meeting of the Federation Council, as RIA Novosti reported citing its source, will be held at 15:00.

Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko explained that the extraordinary meeting was postponed from March 1 at the request of the government.

At the same time, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the defense committee, suggested that important decisions in the military field would hardly be made at the meeting of the Duma, which will take place after the president’s message. He added that it is not worth waiting for the announcement of major decisions of the Duma on the military operation in Ukraine.

There was no presidential address to the Federal Assembly in 2022

The last time the head of state addressed a message to deputies and senators was in April 2021. The event did not take place in 2022. Dmitry Peskov explained this by the busy schedule of the head of state.

Putin also did not deliver a message in 2017 – he addressed the parliamentarians on March 1, 2018 during the election campaign before the presidential elections.