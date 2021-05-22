Russian President Vladimir Putin will greet the participants of the New Knowledge forum. This was announced on May 22 by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

When asked if the president plans to make an appeal, the Kremlin spokesman answered in the affirmative, reports TASS.

The New Knowledge Marathon started on May 20 and is being held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Sochi, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad. Each city will represent one of the areas of educational activities – for example, history and culture, sports, science and technology.

The forum program includes more than 100 discussions, lectures, open lessons and master classes.

The number of views of the marathon broadcasts in two days has already exceeded 12 million, said the first deputy head of the presidential administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko on May 21. One of the speakers at the event was an American businessman, founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk.

On April 21, speaking with a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the urgency of restarting the Knowledge Society. The marathon will become a modern knowledge platform, which, based on the educational experience and traditions of the Soviet Union, will act as a starting point for new formats of society’s work.