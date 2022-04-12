“Russia will confront attempts to isolate Moscow and Minsk,” Putin said at a press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after talks held between them in the Russian Far East.

“We will work to remove all barriers in the field of trade with Belarus,” he added, calling for deepening relations between the two countries in light of the sanctions imposed by the West.

Putin has played down the usefulness of the strange sanctions and their impact on Moscow, saying that they failed to harm his country.

For his part, Belarusian President Lukashenko considered that the military operations in Ukraine were a “necessary proactive move.”

“Delaying Russian military operations in Ukraine would have led to much worse results,” Lukashenko said.

Russia cannot be isolated

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian President said that the Russian military operation in Ukraine had undoubtedly “noble” goals, and stressed that the Russian forces carrying out the operation acted “courageously and efficiently.”

During a visit to the “Vostochny” cosmodrome in the eastern Russian province of Amur on the occasion of Space Day, Putin indicated that the Russian forces carrying out the military operation in Ukraine are using the latest weapons, according to the Russian TASS news agency.

Interfax news agency quoted the Russian president as saying that by launching the military operation in Ukraine, “we were protecting Russia and we had no other choice but to launch a military operation,” noting that confrontations with anti-Russian forces in Ukraine were inevitable and only a matter of time.

And he indicated that “the genocide in Donbass in eastern Ukraine can no longer be condoned,” noting that the Ukrainian authorities refused to comply with the Minsk agreements, which aimed at a peaceful solution to the Donbass issue.

On the boycott imposed by Western countries on Russia, Putin said that “we cannot be isolated,” according to Reuters.