Putin said in a speech addressed to the nation today, Saturday, that “Wagner’s forces were dragged into a criminal adventure through armed rebellion,” noting that the rebellion would be responded to forcefully and firmly.

Putin said that the security services have declared an anti-terrorist state and strict measures will be taken to restore order in Rostov.

Highlights of Putin’s speech:

There must be concerted efforts and integration between the Russian forces

What is happening at the moment is an internal betrayal

There are those who seek to drag Russia into a civil war

What happened from Wagner forces “stab in the back”

We will overcome all challenges facing Russia

We will respond forcefully and firmly to the rebellion

The latest developments:

And Russian sources said earlier today that “Wagner’s forces took control of all military sites in Voronezh,” 500 km from Moscow.

Wagner’s forces had previously controlled all military sites in Rostov.

Wagner commander Yevgeny Prigozhin said: “They are in the command center of the southern region and have taken control of the military facilities and the airport in Rostov.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense demanded that Wagner fighters surrender themselves and not rebel against the army.

The ministry told the Wagner fighters: “You have been deceived and drawn into a criminal operation, and we will ensure your safety.”

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism regime was imposed in Moscow and its region, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced on Saturday.

The committee said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies, “in order to prevent possible attacks,” this system was also imposed in the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine.

This measure enhances the powers of the security services and allows them to limit movement, as it can carry out vehicle searches in the streets and verify identity, and also allows for a temporary suspension of communication services if necessary.

For his part, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said, “All mass events have been canceled … for this reason” in Moscow.

He stressed that “all municipal services are operating normally, and movement in the city has not been affected,” thanking residents for their “understanding” and “calmness.”