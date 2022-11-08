Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

The debates on Russian state television are becoming increasingly bizarre. Many are nervous because of the sluggish progress of the war in Ukraine.

Moscow – The Russian military is using the Ukraine war on a new tactic: big cities like Kyiv are being bombed from the air with cruise missiles and Kamikaze drones attacked. But at the front, the terror, which mostly affects the civilian population, changes little. Nerves are on edge on Russian state television, how fr.de summarizes.

An excerpt from the program that the journalist and Russiaexpert Julia Davis shared on Twitter on Monday (October 17). In a talk show on the NTW station, guests loudly discuss the partial mobilization in the area Ukraine conflictthe sometimes miserable equipment of recruits, but also about the meaning of the planned New Year’s celebrations in Moscow, where there should be big instead of spills.

Russia: Politician wants to ban parties because of the Ukraine war

In the clip, Duma deputy Nikolay Novichkov calls for a ban on the New Year celebrations. He thinks the party is “harmful”. He doesn’t want people to celebrate in Russia either. “Then they drink less and don’t show their worst qualities, especially in these difficult times,” says the politician, adding: “The chaos that is blooming everywhere, including on television, should have been contained a long time ago. Now is a good time to do that.”

Then it’s on to a touchy subject: the state of the military. In the social networks dive since Vladimir Putin’s Announcement of the partial mobilization videos showing poorly trained and poorly equipped recruits. In one clip, for example, a military superior could be heard saying, mobilize Fighters should bring tampons into the combat zonesince the Russian army has hardly any medical supplies left.

Criticism of the Ukraine war can be heard on Russian state television. (Archive image) © Mikhail Tereshchenko/imago

“Do you know what the tampons are for?” she asked into a crowd of men who had been drafted in, only to then answer herself: “You stick it directly into the bullet wound and that’s it.” The broadcaster’s director also played a clip of the video.

Partial mobilization in Russia: “Government pees its pants”

The logistical problems in the Russian army are creating bizarre situations in the country, sometimes the recruits or their families have to buy essential items for survival – because the military cannot provide them. “What is the cause of the panic?” Duma member Alexander Yushchenko asks at NTW. He complains about Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin, who said they had enough equipment. “Enough of what? Warm uniforms and boots maybe?” But much more is needed. He complains that the protective clothing for the soldiers is of poor quality.

The Russian professor Galina Michaleva sees it similarly. She finds even clearer words. “We don’t live in the Middle Ages, when you had to prepare for war and buy your own chain mail, horse, spear and so on.” And publicist Vladimir Karpov is certain: “What this partial mobilization showed is that the government has wet its pants.” He emphatically repeats his point of view again: “The government has wet its pants.” (tvd)