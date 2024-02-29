Putin: “The operation in Ukraine is for our security, the West miscalculated”

''The special military operation that Russia'' has been conducting in Ukraine for two years ''is a just fight for security and sovereignty'' of Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this while addressing the Russian Federal Assembly in what, according to his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, can be considered his electoral message in view of the presidential elections mid-March. Moscow, Putin underlined, ''will not allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs''. Among other things, he added, ''the absolute majority of Russians support the special military operation'' and ''the fighters know that the whole country is with them''. Furthermore, according to the Russian president, ''the West wanted to do with Russia the same as it did with Ukraine, to bring discord and weaken it from within, but he miscalculatedthe''. In Ukraine, ''lhe Russian armed forces are confidently advancing in various directions'' he added, underlining that ''the combat capabilities of the Russian armed forces have increased many times''.

Russia, Putin warns the West: “We have weapons to hit you”

In a message to Western nations that might consider sending troops to Ukraine, Putin warned that Russia will react and “defeat” NATO on its territory: “They need to understand that we do too we have weapons capable of hitting targets on their territory”. “They are preparing to strike our territory and using the best possible forces to do so. But let us remember the fate of those who attempted to invade our territory and, of course, their fate will be far more tragic than anything we could face,” said the Kremlin leader, according to whom the threat of expansion could trigger a “conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and consequently the destruction of civilization”. Putin also claims that Russians are victims of so-called “Russophobia” which he defines as “senseless”: “Without a strong and sovereign Russia there cannot be a stable world order”.