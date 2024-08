Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 8:35 p.m.











Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at his residence in Novo Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza, recognition of Palestinian statehood and how to find a solution to the crisis.

