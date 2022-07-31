Before the start of the main part of the Main Naval Parade, Vladimir Putin on board the Raptor boat toured the parade line of warships in the waters of the Gulf of Finland and in the Kronstadt roadstead. He greeted and congratulated the personnel of their crews on the Day of the Navy. This was reported on July 31 at site Kremlin.

The head of state is accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolai Evmenov and Acting Commander of the Western Military District Vladimir Kochetkov.

Putin arrived in Kronstadt for a parade on the Day of the Russian Navy.

More than 40 ships, boats and submarines, as well as 42 aircraft and more than 3.5 thousand military personnel will take part in the main naval parade.

The parade will end with a solemn march of parade units of military personnel, students of pre-university institutions of the Navy and Jung of the Yunarmiya.

Navy Day is celebrated in Russia every year on the last Sunday of July. This year the Russian Navy is celebrating its 326th anniversary.