Vladimir Putin made his annual speech at the Valdai club: in his very harsh speech, he accused the West of “fomenting escalation”, but argued that Moscow “will not use the atomic bomb in Ukraine, it would not make sense”.

The West is “one step away from the extermination of those who do not like it. Even in the Cold War, when the two systems were opposed, neither side thought of canceling the culture, the art of the adversary, the humanitarian sphere had to be treated with respect to preserve the basis of healthy relationships for the future ” , said the Russian president. But the period of Western domination “is over” Putin says adding, according to Russian news agencies, that Russia was not a “semi-colony” of the West and “under sanctions it proved even stronger than it was. she would have expected ”.

What awaits us is “The most unpredictable decade is ahead of us, the most dangerous decade since the Second World War”. Then answering a question, Putin said that “massive tectonic movements” are underway in the world balance, with some “centers of power” losing their predominance while others are affirming themselves in Asia and other continents.

In what, according to some observers, could be a timid opening to dialogue, Putin explains that “the new centers of global power and the West will have to start a conversation about the future – and the sooner they do, the better.” A phrase that seems to echo the “cross message” launched by Xi Jinping to Joe Biden – “We must communicate, the world today is neither peaceful nor peaceful”.

The Russian president then spoke of the atomic bomb: “We never said anything on our own initiative about the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia, but we only mentioned the statements made by the leaders of Western countries,” explained Vladimir Putin. “The West is trying to blame Russia when it comes to nuclear weapons”, the Russian president explained that the risk of a nuclear bomb has existed for as long as nuclear weapons have existed but that “for Russia a nuclear attack against the ‘Ukraine has no political or military sense ”.

“I was the one who asked Defense Minister Shoigu to make those phone calls about the danger of dirty bombs”, explaining that Ukraine “has the technology” that allows it to build “a dirty bomb”. And “it is doing it”, the Russians “know it and they also know where it is building it”, emphasizing that “Russia does not need to build a dirty bomb”.