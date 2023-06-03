Moscow (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a meeting of the Russian Security Council yesterday that there are increasing attempts to destabilize Russia and that must be prevented. “We must do everything possible to prevent the country from being destabilized under any circumstances. We will not allow this to happen,” Putin added.

On the ground, two civilians were killed and two others wounded yesterday in a bombing targeting the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, whose capital was subjected to a wave of missile strikes for the sixth day in a row.

The governor of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the shells fired by the Ukrainian forces crashed on a road near the town of Chebykino, which is about ten kilometers from Ukraine and is frequently bombed. Gladkov said in a message on “Telegram” that “shrapnel from a shell hit passing cars, and in one of them two women were killed on the spot from their wounds.”

The governor added that two men were wounded in another car and were taken to the hospital in serious condition, stressing that other towns were hit in the bombing, which caused severe damage and did not cause injuries. In Ukraine, the capital, Kiev, was targeted with a new wave of explosive drones and missiles at dawn yesterday, as announced by the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, stressing that no injuries were reported.

The Ukrainian army said that “tonight the Russian forces used 15 cruise missiles and 18 attack drones to launch strikes,” stressing that “all these air targets were destroyed by our defenders.”