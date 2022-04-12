Vladimir Putin, during a visit to the “Vostochny” cosmodrome in the eastern Russian province of Amur, on the occasion of Space Day, indicated that the Russian forces carrying out the military operation in Ukraine are using the latest weapons, according to the Russian TASS news agency.

Interfax news agency quoted the Russian president as saying that by launching the military operation in Ukraine, “we were protecting Russia and we had no other choice but to launch a military operation,” noting that confrontations with anti-Russian forces in Ukraine were inevitable and only a matter of time.

“The genocide in Donbass in eastern Ukraine can no longer be condoned,” Putin added, noting that the Ukrainian authorities refused to comply with the “Minsk” agreements, which aimed at a peaceful solution to the Donbass issue.

On the boycott imposed by Western countries on Russia, Putin said that “we cannot be isolated,” according to Reuters.

Russia sent tens of thousands of its troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it described as a “special operation” to undermine its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and eliminate what it considers dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces are resisting fiercely, and the West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia in an attempt to force it to withdraw its forces.