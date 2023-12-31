“Those who just yesterday affirmed the need for a strategic defeat of Russia are now looking for a way to end this conflict as soon as possible. We too want it to end as soon as possible, but only on our terms”

Russia does not want to fight forever, but does not intend to give up its positions. It is the substance of the message that the president Vladimir Putin sent today during a visit to the Vishnevskij military hospital, in the West of the Federation. “We have no desire to fight forever. But we will not abandon our positions either. You were fighting, you were injured, etc. What did you do it for? Do we want to give it away?” Putin asked. “Those who just yesterday affirmed the need for a strategic defeat of Russia are now looking for a way to put an end to this conflict as soon as possible. We too want it to end as soon as possible, but only on our terms”, he said again. .

Ukraine: Putin, the West is understanding, Russia cannot be destroyed – The West “is beginning to realize that Russia cannot be destroyed”: President Vladimir Putin is convinced of this, who in his speech at the beginning of the year during a visit to a military hospital claimed that “the Western elites have tried to achieve the destruction of Russia at the hands of the Ukrainians.” Now, he added, Russia is “ready for peace, but on our terms.”

Ukraine: Putin, strategic initiative is in our hands – The strategic initiative of the ongoing war in Ukraine is in the hands of Russia: President Vladimir Putin said this, taking stock of the situation. The performance of the Russian Armed Forces in the war zone, he said, is “satisfactory, we are doing everything well, although” some front-line hardware is insufficient, but we quickly direct our efforts, better than other armies.

Ukraine: Putin, attack on Belgorod will not go unpunished – The Ukrainian attack on the Russian region of Belgorod “will not go unpunished”: this was said by Ukrainian President Vladimir Putin, in a speech in which he announced his intention to intensify the attacks on Ukraine. “We will not resort to bombing the area – he added – but we will target the decision-making centers, the military sites”. In Belgorod, he accused, “a terrorist attack was perpetrated, an indiscriminate weapon with targeted attacks on the civilian population.”

