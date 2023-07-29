St. Petersburg (Agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed, at the conclusion of the Russian-African summit, yesterday, that the Russian-African positions on international issues are very close, and that Russia respects African peace initiatives regarding Ukraine and is seriously studying them, adding that debts worth 23 billion dollars have been written off from the countries of the continent.

The leaders of African countries sought to mediate to find a solution to the conflict, and a delegation that included a number of African leaders visited Moscow and Kiev in mid-June. During their meeting separately, they called on Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart to put an end to the crisis. In the presence of representatives from 49 countries on the continent, including 17 heads of state, Putin reiterated Russia’s readiness to hold negotiations with Ukraine, indicating that Kiev refuses to participate in them.

Putin’s comment came in response to the statements of the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, in which he affirmed that the Union attaches great importance to the safety and sovereignty of states and the peaceful settlement of crises through negotiations.

In addition, the Russian president said: “Africa is on its way to becoming a new center of power, and everyone should take this into account,” noting that his country “is not with self-isolation, but with countries’ cooperation on an equal footing.” He added, “We will increase grain supplies to Africa. Last year, the volume of grain exports was 11 million tons, and during the first half of this year, the volume of supplies reached 10 million tons, despite all the sanctions imposed on our country.” He continued, “We will provide food supplies within the framework of the United Nations program, and we will supply 25-50 thousand tons to each of the six African countries for free,” referring to Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic, and we will support countries in agricultural technologies.

In turn, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called, during his participation in the plenary session of the Russian-African summit, to find urgent solutions to provide food at prices that help the continent of Africa to overcome the current crisis, and the need to reach a consensual solution regarding the grain export agreement after Russia’s withdrawal from it.

Al-Sisi said: “Our summit comes at a very complex international circumstance, and our African countries stand in the midst of that, to face a huge number of challenges, which not only affect their ability to complete their development path, but also threaten the determinants of their security and the rights of future generations, so that our peoples are wondering A project about the tools we have and the measures we are taking to address these challenges, and to secure a safe future for them.

He also stressed the need to take into account the needs of developing countries, led by the countries of the African continent, with regard to the severe repercussions on their economies as a result of the existing conflicts and challenges, specifically in the areas of food security, supply chains and high energy prices. The head of the African Commission, Moussa Faki Mohamed, also expressed the importance of the new initiative to supply grain from the Black Sea, in the interest of all countries of the world, especially African countries.

For his part, the President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, appealed for an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, stressing that the peace plan presented by African leaders “deserves attention.”