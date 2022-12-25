capitals (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast yesterday that his country is ready to negotiate with all parties to the Ukrainian conflict, but Kyiv and its Western backers refused to participate in talks.

The Russian-Ukrainian crisis since February 24 constitutes the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II, and the largest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. The Kremlin says it will fight until all its goals are achieved, while Kyiv says it will not rest until it withdraws. The last Russian soldier from its lands, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Putin said in an interview with the official Russia 1 channel: “We are ready to negotiate with all concerned parties about acceptable solutions, but it is up to them. We are not the ones who refuse to negotiate. But they are the ones who reject it.

CIA Director William Burns said in an interview published this month that although most conflicts end in negotiation, the CIA’s assessment indicates that Russia is not yet serious about participating in real negotiations. to end the crisis.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, said Putin needed to get back to the ground and admit that it was Russia that did not want any negotiations.

Putin said his country is moving “in the right direction” in Ukraine, given that the West is trying to divide Russia. “I think we are moving in the right direction, we are defending our national interests and the interests of our citizens and our people, and we have no other choice but to protect our citizens,” he added.

When asked if the geopolitical conflict with the West was approaching dangerous levels, Putin said, “I don’t think it is very dangerous.”

Putin portrays his country’s moves in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and that it was a defining moment in which Moscow decided to confront a Western bloc that it says has been seeking to destroy Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

For its part, Ukraine and the West say that Putin has no justification for what they describe as a war of occupation that has spread suffering and death across Ukraine. Putin described Russia as a “unique country” and said that the vast majority of its people are united and want to defend it.

On the ground, sirens sounded in Kyiv and all Ukrainian regions yesterday, but there were no reports of any new Russian attacks, and the authorities later announced that the danger had passed. Reports said that the sirens may have sounded after Russian planes flew over the skies of Belarus, and that the declaration of the end of danger was issued after they returned to their bases.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that Russian military fighters are flying almost around the clock, adding: “But we have increased our readiness, everything that flies in the air should be under our control.”

The Pope denounces the use of food as a “weapon” in the conflict

Vatican (Agencies)

Pope Francis called yesterday for an end to the crisis in Ukraine, denouncing in his traditional Christmas message the use of food as a “weapon” in conflict. The Pope addressed the thousands of faithful who gathered in St. Peter’s Square, where some of them raised Ukrainian flags before blessing “the city and the world.” The 86-year-old pope turned first to “our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are living this Christmas in the dark, in the cold or far from their homes, because of the devastation caused by ten months of crisis.” The pope has repeatedly called for peace since the Ukraine crisis began in February and has sought to maintain dialogue with Moscow, but has sometimes been criticized for not explicitly blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin. And yesterday, the Pope urged those celebrating Christmas to think “of the people who suffer from hunger, especially children, while every day large quantities of food are wasted, and resources are spent on weapons.”